Ahead of his sides Champions League clash against them on Tuesday evening, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has stated that a summer move to join their last 16 opponents would be an offer that he simply could not ignore.





GFFN reports that the 24-year-old, who is also a reported target for both Chelsea and Arsenal, stated in an interview with Spanish journal As that; “Even though I am currently in a good project and I feel at home, any player would play for Barcelona. It is still the best team in the world.”

Despite claims by the player that he is happy in the French capital; his name has been heavily linked with a move away at the end of the current campaign and his agent has already fuelled speculation regarding this whilst at the same time, warning would be suitors that his Italian international will not come cheaply and that his current club has no intention of selling, explaining that; “How much does he cost? It’s difficult it’d take a lot of gold bullion. So much… and even then it won’t be enough. I think that he doesn’t have a price because PSG don’t want to sell him.”