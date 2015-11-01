PSG: Verratti wants guarantees. Inter and Juve are interested but watch out for Barca and Chelsea
30 March at 23:55According to French webpage Le10Sports, Marco Verratti has recently met with the PSG management to let them know of his position concerning his future with the club.
Verratti seemingly said that he would only stay at PSG if they assemble a squad capable of winning at the highest of levels. This is the main guarantee he is looking for if not, he might decide to want to leave Paris. Inter Milan, Juventus, Barcelona and Chelsea are some of the squads that are very much interested in him.
CHELSEA READY TO MAKE A SPLASH BUT... - All of Europe want Marco Verratti but Chelsea are ready to try and beat off the competition by presenting a mega offer to PSG for the Italian wonderkid. According to the Sun, the blues would be willing to dish out 80 million euros come summer time for Verratti as Conte's club are set to have a very heated summer since they are preparing to play again in the Uefa Champions league. Will this be enough? Barcelona are also ready to spend big on Verratti as they seem to currently be in pole position ....
Go to comments