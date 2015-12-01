PSG want Juventus superstar if Cavani leaves
31 January at 19:00Paris Saint-Germain is the latest club to join the race for Paulo Dybala.
According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG are still set to sign another player, despite splashing out a huge amount last summer (402m combined) for Kylian Mbappe’ and Neymar.
Yet MD claim that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wants to nab Dybala in case Edinson Cavani were to leave. The Uruguayan has been linked to an exit ever since Neymar took a penalty in a recent game which would have given him the all-time record as PSG’s best goalscorer.
Though the former Palermo man has since broken the record anyway, he is said to have reached a point of no return. This would open a door to Juventus, who were reported to want him by the Corriere dello Sport recently.
The Parisian side is looking to build a giant, having won four Ligue 1 titles since the Qatari consortium bought the club out in 2011. Still, they have failed to land a single Champions League, much to their frustration.
Go to comments