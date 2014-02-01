PSG are interested in Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici,

The Bianconeri’s sporting director is known for his great work in finding talents alongside technical director Giuseppe Marotta, and has done well enough to earn Liverpool’s interest, dating back to last season,

Real Madrid, Tottenham, Milan, PSG and Roma have also expressed an interest in the Juventus man, who has been responsible

L’Equipe claim that the Ligue 1 giants are interested in him, having also scouted out Andrea Berta and Antero Henrique, of Atletico Madrid and Porto respectively.

Hiring Paratici would also help PSG nab Massimiliano Allegri, who is seen as one of the potential successors to Unai Emery.

Paratici is seen as one of Europe’s best recruiters, having participated in the signing of Andrea Pirlo (for nothing), Carlos Tevez, Arturo Vidal and Alvaro Morata, to name a few.