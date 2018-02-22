PSG want to sign €60m Chelsea superstar
11 April at 15:50PSG are looking to sign N’Golo Kante, according to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte.
Though the Frenchman has been in the Parisian side’s crosshairs for a long while, it appears that the 27-year-old is now Nasser Al Khelaifi’s Number 1 target.
The idea would be to sign a replacement for Thiago Motta, whose deal will expire this summer and who is looking like finally slowing down after a number of years’ worth of service.
Another big name on the list: Fabinho, a usual suspect who is liked by Manchester United.
However Kante is valued at €60 million, a price that PSG consider it to very high, though they’ve spent over €400m for just two players, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
With the Blues very likely to miss out on Champions League football, Kante’ may wish to play for a team that is in the hunt for European glory. With PSG likely to be taken over by Thomas Tuchel, they could finally make a run...
