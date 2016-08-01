PSG are planning to recruit Zinedine Zidane to replace Unai Emery, according to the latest reports from Spain.

The two-time Champions League winner is on the hotseat in Madrid, with his side lagging a massive nineteen points behind leaders Barcelona.

Diario Sport write today that things aren’t going much better for Unai Emery, who is said to be “hanging by a thread”, despite the fact that his side has an eight-point lead in Ligue 1.

Trouble is, PSG lost to a last-minute Memphis Depay goal last night, and the Parisians have a major test against Real Madrid in the Champions League next month.

Were they to fail to progress, Emery will surely be on his way. Zidane’s deal expires in 2020, but is liked in Paris because he has already won European silverware, which has forever escaped PSG since they were bought by the Qatari Sports Investment in 2011.

@EdoDalmonte