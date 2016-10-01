Carlos Bacca looks to be on his way out at AC Milan, and his latest bust-up with Coach Vincenzo Montella is a bad omen for the coming summer.

PSG like him, as do clubs in China, not to mention former club Sevilla.

Saturday's home defeat in Serie A action to Sampdoria could act as a catalyst, the Colombian reacting angrily to being subbed off again by turning to Montella and asking “Why always me?”.

Montella reacted after the game by claiming that “thee decisions are mine to make, he needs to do his job and sometimes players are angry at themselves”.

“We expect more from him.

Bacca has only completed three games out of seventeen, but looks to be more and more of a third wheel at the Rossoneri.

He only had 22 touches yesterday, and hasn't scored in open play since last September, if one excludes the winner he got against Cagliari, ironically set up by Gianluca Lapadula, who has worked a whole lot harder.

Montella had already thrown some hints that he prefers all-action strikers, saying a few weeks ago that players like Bacca “aren't likeable when they don't score”, but that fortunately the Colombian “scored almost all the time”.