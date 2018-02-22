Paris Saint-Germain have a Plan B in case they can’t keep Neymar.

The Brazilian star has repeatedly been linked to Real Madrid in recent months, and the Parisians’ inability to seriously challenge in the Champions League has ensured that the club has lost legitimacy in a lot of people’s eyes.

According to the latest reports from AS, PSG have a plan in case Neymar can’t be prevented from leaving: they’ll ask for Casemiro in return!

Neymar was massive for the Parisians this season, at least until he went down injured before the Champions League Round of 16 clash with Real Madrid, scoring 28 goals and providing 16 assists in all competitions.

The Brazilian midfielder is seen as the ideal replacement for Thiago Motta. None of PSG’s current crop of central midfielders really wants the defensive role, Marco Verratti, Giovani Lo Celso and Adrien Rabiot all seeing themselves as being more attacking.