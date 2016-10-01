PSG will take Ronaldo on one condition, angers Real Madrid
16 January at 13:20Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid seem destined to separate their paths. The Portuguese player is increasingly clear that he wants to leave, and in Los Blancos management is willing to entertain the idea.
But it will not be easy. Real Madrid is looking for suitors to take Cristiano but the player does not want to go to a minor league like China or the United States. The truth is that in Europe few teams want to get a player who is going to turn 33 years old after signing them.
A recent blockbuster proposal would see Ronaldo move to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for Neymar. However, the latest development makes that transaction all but impossible.
According to Don Balon, PSG would put an offer on the table for Cristiano if the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, were to promise not to chase Neymar. If Perez assures them that he will not tempt the Brazilian crack, the Parisians would be willing to offer what no one else is willing by Cristiano.
Unsurprisingly, Perez, a Neymar fan, is unhappy with the condition.
