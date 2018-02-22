PSG win Ligue 1 but face UCL ban: what it means for Juve, Man Utd & Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain clinched yet another Ligue 1 title last night in emphatic style by thrashing second placed Monaco 7-1 at the Parc des Princes. However, the club is struggling to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations following the big money arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.



Indeed, PSG may be forced to cash in on several players before June 30th in order to present the European football governing body with a balanced budget, or they could face punishment as severe as a ban from next season’s Champions League.



The likes of Marquinhos, Adrien Rabiot, Thomas Meunier Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler have all been linked with moves elsewhere, as sporting director Antero Henrique looks for ways in which to raise a substantial amount of money without significantly weakening the squad. Tough times lie ahead for Les Parisiens.



Check out our gallery to see the full list of players who could leave the French capital this summer, and to which clubs they might be heading towards.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)