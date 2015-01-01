PSG won’t let Manchester United, Bayern target leave for less than €80m
16 January at 15:05The latest reports claim that Marco Verratti is also a target for Bayern Munich.
Today’s Parisien claims that Carlo Ancelotti’s side is interested in Verratti, but also that there’s a catch: the 24-year-old is too expensive for Bayern!
As claimed by the French daily (via Le10Sport), the Bundesliga Champions tend to avoid splurging insane sums on players. Their most expensive signing of the last few years? Javi Martinez, who joined from Athletic Bilbao for €40m.
Though he cost only €11m back in 2012, Verratti won’t leave for anything less than €80m, something confirmed by an agent who is close to the case, Alessandro Canovi.
Though he representes team-mate Thiago Motta, Canovi knows a thing or two about the situation, recently claiming that: “PSG are a rich club, [whoever wants him] will have to make a big offer for the Parisians to let him go”.
Verratti has let some doubts seep into the public eye through his entourage, with Inter recently making a massive €78m offer for his services.
Manchester United are also known to be very interested, as are Chelsea.
