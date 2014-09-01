Paris Saint-Germain are unwilling to

The 21-year-old will have a tough time breaking into PSG’s regular starting line-up, with international stars Marquinhos and Thiago Silva ahead of him.

Also chased by Inter Milan, Kimpembe is seen as one of the potential departees because of the arrival of Neymar, whose €222 million sale may force the Parisians to sell.

PSG don’t want to lose one of their most talented prospects, unlike Kingsley Coman, who ended up signing with Juventus before moving to Bayern Munich and playing for France.

Inter are seen as being the forerunner in the race for Kimpembe, with Jeison Murillo on his way out.

Kimpembe still got to make 19 starts in Ligue 1 action last season, proof that he is seen as being one for the future.

Liverpool’s interest may have cooled anyway, if Jurgen Klopp’s latest comments about looking for a centre-back are truthful.

"We have four [centre-backs]. I don't think we need more. In the moment I'm fine. We are open until Aug. 31. We cannot force the things and we would never get a centre back 'just because.'”