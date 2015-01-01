PSG wonderkid visits Man City training ground ahead of possible transfer
21 February at 16:25PSG wonderkid Axel Zagadou could be the last French promise to leave the Ligue1 giants after failed contract talks with his club. The likes of Kingsley Coman, Moussa Dembele and Mamadou Doucouré have previously left the capital of France to move to Juventus, Fulham and Borussia Monchengladbach respectively. Zagadou could be the next one with Manchester City that are reported to be extremely interested in welcoming the services of the promising 17-year-old defender.
ESPN and France Football (via Culture PSG) have confirmed that the Frenchman has recently visited Manchester City’s training ground ahead of a possible move to the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola is such an admirer of the 17-year-old that the Spanish tactician is said to have personally guided the PSG wonderkid through the club’s training facilities to convince the promising footballer to move to England.
French media believes that PSG won’t manage to convince Zagadou to sign his first professional contract with the French club with the player who is reportedly tempted to move to Manchester City. PSG fans, however, can be still hopeful as Jonathan Ikone was also close to joining Juventus last summer but the talented striker eventually opted to sign his first professional agreement with PSG.
