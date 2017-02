PSG wonderkidcould be the last French promise to leave the Ligue1 giants after failed contract talks with his club. The likes ofhave previously left the capital of France to move to Juventus, Fulham and Borussia Monchengladbach respectively.could be the next one with Manchester City that are reported to be extremely interested in welcoming the services of the promising 17-year-old defender. ESPN and France Football (via Culture PSG) have confirmed that the Frenchmanto convince the promising footballer to move to England.​French media believes that PSG won’t manage to convince Zagadou to sign his first professional contract with the French club with the. PSG fans, however, can be still hopeful as Jonathan Ikone was also close to joining Juventus last summer but the talented striker eventually opted to sign his first professional agreement with PSG.