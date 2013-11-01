Puel: Mahrez is happy at Leicester City
07 January at 16:40Claude Puel has rubbished reports that Riyad Mahrez wants to leave Leicester City.
As conflicting reports emerge either of the Algerian star and former PFA Player of the Year sustaining a medical with Liverpool or not moving to Anfield, it looks like the latter is the more likely outcome, at least according to the Foxes’ Coach.
“He is a happy man and I have had a discussion with him, Puel told the Mercury.”
“He wants to play with this team. He likes the way we are trying to play, on the floor. I think it is important.
“I think in this transfer window we need to have a look at the balance of the squad.”
The idea would be to bring in Mahrez to replace Philippe Coutinho, who left for €150 million. BeinSports France had the Algerian joining the Liverpudlians for €56m.
“For example, we have a lot of strikers and offensive players,” Puel added.
“We need to have better balance to give them more game time.
“I am happy with (Mahrez) and I think he is enjoying his football.”
Go to comments