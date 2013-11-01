Claude Puel has rubbished reports that Riyad Mahrez wants to leave Leicester City.

As conflicting reports emerge either of the Algerian star and former PFA Player of the Year sustaining a medical with Liverpool or not moving to Anfield, it looks like the latter is the more likely outcome, at least according to the Foxes’ Coach.

“He is a happy man and I have had a discussion with him, Puel told the Mercury.”

“He wants to play with this team. He likes the way we are trying to play, on the floor. I think it is important.

The idea would be to bring in Mahrez to replace Philippe Coutinho, who left for €150 million. BeinSports France had the Algerian joining the Liverpudlians for €56m.

“For example, we have a lot of strikers and offensive players,” Puel added.



“We need to have better balance to give them more game time.

“I am happy with (Mahrez) and I think he is enjoying his football.”

I think in this transfer window we need to have a look at the balance of the squad.”