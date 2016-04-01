Chelsea are reportedly in a chase with Bayern Munich to land USA international Christian Pulisic.



The 19-year-old right winger, who has impressed once again this season at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, is believed to be wanted by the West London side as a possible replacement for Eden Hazard or Willian who have both been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.





Dortmund are reluctant to part with one of their star performers with the Daily Mail stating that the German’s would want over €90M from any potential suitors.

Chelsea however, may be prepared to use Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi, currently on-loan to Dortmund and in great goalscoring form, as a makeweight in any potential deal.



Liverpool made an attempt to bring Pulisic to the Premier League back in 2016 and another move by Jurgen Klopp cannot be ruled out.



Other possible contenders are German giants Bayern Munich and Manchester United.