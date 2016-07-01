‘Pulisic should chose Barcelona or Real Madrid over Liverpool’
26 September at 17:30USA legend Brian McBride talked to Espn (via goal) about the stunning development of Christian Pulisic, the 19-year-old winger who is being compared to some of the best footballers ever such as Luis Figo. Pulisic is contracted with Borussia Dortmund but is being linked with moves away from Germany with top European clubs like Liverpool who are reported to be keen on the player.
Jurgen Klopp knows Pulisic very well as the player was playing in the academy of Borussia Dortmund when the German was the manager of the senior team.
McBride, however, believes a reunion at Anfield Road would be no good for the USA star. Talking on whether his compatriot should have joined Liverpool or another club like Real Madrid or Barcelona, McBride shown no shadow of a doubt:
“No disrespect to Liverpool, but he probably has his sights set even higher. I’ve heard that [Barcelona or Real Madrid] is part of the plan.”
Go to comments