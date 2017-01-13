Edinson Cavani is very close to signing a new deal with PSG,

The

Goal reveal, however, that Emir

The 30-year-old’s deal runs until next summer, and there are fears that he would leave, Cavani himself revealing that he visited with Atletico Madrid last summer.

The idea is that the international is now close to signing a new deal that will take him until 2020.

Manchester United and Chelsea aren’t the only teams who like the former Napoli man, who signed for the Parc des Princes side for €64 million in 2013.