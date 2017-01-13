Qatari owner wants PSG to sew up €64m Man United target asap
10 April at 15:50Edinson Cavani is very close to signing a new deal with PSG, Goal.com can confirm.
The Manchester United and Chelsea target has now scored 42 goals in 41 official games this season for the Ligue 1 hopefuls, adding two more this weekend at the Parc des Princes as his side crushed Guingamp 4-0.
Goal reveal, however, that Emir Tamim Bin Al Thani has played a key role, whispering in president Nasser Al Khelaifi’s ear that he wanted the Uruguayan’s deal to be done as soon as possible.
The 30-year-old’s deal runs until next summer, and there are fears that he would leave, Cavani himself revealing that he visited with Atletico Madrid last summer.
The idea is that the international is now close to signing a new deal that will take him until 2020.
Manchester United and Chelsea aren’t the only teams who like the former Napoli man, who signed for the Parc des Princes side for €64 million in 2013.
