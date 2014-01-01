Quagliarella: 'Here is what we have to do to beat this Milan team...'
18 February at 20:15AC Milan are set to take on Sampdoria in a few minutes from now as Fabio Quagliarella spoke to Milan TV (via Tuttomercatoweb) ahead of this big game: "AC Milan? They are playing very well so they will be a bigger challenge for us. We will have to be on our game and we will have to be very clinical with the chances we get if we want to beat them tonight. Milan's back-line? Every game is different so let's see. They have been playing well so we will have to be sharp. Our main objective is the Italian Serie A as we want to qualify for European football. We are right there and we will fight up until the end. Gigio Donnarumma? He is a great young keeper and he comes from where I come from. I wish him the best going forward....".
AC Milan come into this one in seventh place as they are three points behind of Sampdoria who are in sixth place. This will be a big game for both sides...
