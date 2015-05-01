

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has told French sports journal L’Equipe that big-money summer signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe get special privileges from coach Unai Emery.

The duo have formed a formidable attacking trident this season alongside Uruguayan international Edinson Cavani and Rabiot was at pains to say that they do get preferential treatment.



Speaking about Neymar, Rabiot said he was someone who; “Has some privileges,” before adding that; “Kylian does, too.”

The 22-year-old went on to explain that he wasn’t envious however, stating that; “It doesn't bother me and I don't pay it any attention. I'm not jealous of either.



"Neymar doesn't think of himself as a star. In the dressing room, he's a very straightforward guy. He could be a bit more arrogant, but that's not the case at all."



Neymar was given time off in the week to celebrate his 26th birthday as the Parisian’s played a cup tie against Sochaux. He is set to return to the starting XI for today’s Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse.