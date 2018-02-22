Racing Club supremo hopes to negotiate Lautaro Martínez loan deal with Inter
04 May at 23:00During an interview with Radio El Mundo, Racing Club president Víctor Blanco has revealed that he hopes to keep Lautaro Martínez in Avellaneda until January, though he recognises that Inter directors will be reluctant to allow him to spend a further six months in Argentina. Here is what he had to say on the matter:
“I will go to Italy to talk with Inter but we have already sold Lautaro to them. The contracts are already signed. I do not want to generate false hope. Everything will depend on the will of Inter and the player. It does not depend on Racing.
“He will become an Inter player after the medical visits and we will have a friendly chat with Inter, in the same vein as the negotiations we had with them before. I repeat, it does not depend on us. If Inter say no, we will look for different solutions for the future.”
(Radio El Mundo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments