Racing president admits AC Milan want to sign Inter target
02 February at 14:05Serie A giants AC Milan are set to provide stiff competition to rivals Inter Milan in the race to sig Argentine starlet Lautaro Martinez.
The 20-year-old Lautaro, who currently plies his trade with Argentina side Racing Avellaneda, is a striker by trade and has been on fire for the club this season. He has scored four times and has assisted two times in a seven Primera Division outings this season. His form has been enough to attract the interest of a host of clubs across Europe.
Racing's president- Victor Blanco has opened about the interest that the player has attracted recently. He was recently taking to Radio Mundo Racing and revealed that AC Milan are interested in him. He said: "There are four Serie A clubs after the boy. Inter, Juventus, Milan and Napoli. Inter have already made an offer that doesn't interest us."
This comes after CalcioMercato had revealed that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio flew to Argentina to hold talks for the player.
Lautaro has himself previously confirmed interest from Inter. He said: "My agents have been in talks with Inter. I belong to thise great club and I'm only focused on Racing."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
