Racing president confirms Argentine starlet will join Inter
08 February at 13:25Lautaro Martínez’s proposed move to Inter is now all but a done deal, according to Racing Club president Víctor Blanco.
Speaking to Fox Sports in South America about the chances of his prized asset joining the Nerazzurri, he said: “Lautaro showed us his desire to go to Inter. We received an offer from them and so we told Valencia, who have an option to buy the player, Lautaro wants to go to Milan and we will support his decision. Diego Milito has had an important influence on Lautaro’s choice, while they intend to focus their project strongly on him.”
Meanwhile, Blanco also confirmed that Martínez’s contract will contain a release clause: “He will stay here until June and he will have a €110 million release clause. I must say that Lautaro is a special player. He is a unique talent, while he was able to deliver the goods during a match when he was being watched by Sampaoli as well as Inter representatives.”
(Fox Sports Argentina)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
