Racing President confirms Inter's interest in Argentina U-21 star

Racing Avellanada's young Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez has been rumored to be close to joining Inter for quite some time now.



After the player himself confirmed that negotiations were ongoing now FCInter1908 managed to get an exclusive interview with Racing President Victor Blanco who had the following to say: "I can confirm that the interest from Inter is real. But at the moment, nothing concrete is decided upon. We have not resolved anything. Surely in the following weeks we will see if the relationship with Inter goes any further, there could be some news then."



Lautaro Martinez came up through the youth ranks at Racing Avellanada and has so far featured 42 times across all competitions for the Argentinian side and scoring on 13 occasions. Martinez has also featured 11 times for the Argentinian U-21 team scoring eight times.