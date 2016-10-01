Radja Nainggolan refuses to rule out AS Roma exit

AS Roma midfield star Radja Nainggolan held a pre match press conference ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash against Lyon. The Belgian ace is a long-time transfer target of Chelsea and Inter and refused to rule out a possible departure from his current club in the summer.



“I want to do well like I’m always trying to but then you have to see what happens next. I’m happy to play for this club. That’s all really, we’ll see what will happen in the future.”

Nainggolan signed a contract extension with AS Roma last summer but the club have yet to give the Belgian a pay rise which they promised the Belgian in October when he put pen to paper on a new agreement.



The two parties should meet soon but Nainggolan may demand over € 5 million-a-year to sign a new deal whilst according to Sky Italia Chelsea could offer the Belgian star something like € 7.5 million-a-year to convince him to leave Chelsea.

