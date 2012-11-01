Rafa Benitez identifies Newcastle’s priority reinforcement for the next Premier League campaign
28 March at 09:07Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is already thinking about the next steps to take at the St. James’ Park as the Magpies are one point clear of Brighton in the Championship table and seven points ahead of the 3rd place, which means they are very likely to return to the Premier League after last year’s relegation.
According to the Sun,Benitez has already identified the perfect reinforcement for Newcastle’s next Premier League campaign. The English tabloid reports that Swansea star Gylfi Sigurdsson would be the perfect addition for Newcastle given that the player would leave his current club for just £ 15 million and that he’s open to leave Swasea to ‘play for a bigger club’.
Sigurdsson is impressing with Swansea in the current campaign having netted nine goals and registered 11 assists in 31 appearances with the Swans.
Everton and West Ham, however, are also keen on the player as the Toffees may need to sign a replacement for Tottenham and Chelsea target Ross Barkley whilst the Hammers are still looking for a replacement for Dimitri Payet.
