Rafa Benitez says what cost Newcastle after Spurs defeat
13 August at 18:50Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has explained what he thinks cost his side the game, after the Magpies suffered an opening day 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, according to local outlet the Newcastle Chronicle.
Newcastle performed well in the first half, keeping the Premier League runners-up at bay, but then their star player Jonjo Shelvey was sent off after stamping on Spurs attacker Dele Alli just after the second half began.
After the defeat at St James’ Park, the Spaniard was quizzed about midfielder the 25-year-old’s conduct “It’s not me, it’s everyone.
“We have been talking about that for a while.
“He knows that he had made a mistake, he apologised, but still we lost the game.
“All I’ll say is the rules are the rules and we made a mistake. But we will have to see, analyse everything.
“We cannot change anything. Now we have to move forward and think about solutions.
