Rafa Benitez wants Newcastle reunion with Man Utd & Inter target
18 March at 17:25Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is willing to add several new players to the squad of Newcastle for next season as the Magpies are ready to make return to the Premier League one year after their relegation. According to Belgian paper Het Niewsblad (via calcionapoli1926) the Spanish boss wants to reunite with his ex footballer at the St James’ Park.
Mertens joined Napoli in summer 2013 when Benitez was in charge of the Serie A giants. The duo spent two years at the San Paolo before Benitez left Napoli to move to Real Madrid and, successively, Newcastle.
Mertens is also said to be a transfer target of Inter and Manchester United.
The Red Devils representatives are reported to have met the player a few days ago in a hotel in Naples city centre whilst Inter already offered Mertens a chance to move to the San Siro last summer and Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio will make a new attempt during the incoming summer transfer window.
