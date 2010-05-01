Speaking on Sunday, the Anfield star was asked by Rafael Benitez what he thought about letting Xabi Alonso go, and bring in Barry, a star at Aston Villa.

“He (Benitez) wanted to move Xabi on and bring in Gareth.”

Barry joined Manchester City instead. Liverpool were just coming off a campaign in which Manchester United’s late rally (and Federico Macheda"s goals) just pipped the Reds to what could have been their first ever Premier League title.

“Now, for me that wasn’t the right move, although I’m a big fan of Gareth Barry,” Gerrard continued.

"I’d rather have him in to play alongside Xabi because I think they could have worked together."

"I don’t think it was the right move from a Liverpool point of view to replace Xabi with Gareth. The fans love Xabi, he’s a world-class player, and for me, Rafa should have been doing everything to keep him and not have him move on."