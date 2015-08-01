In a week where all the talk around Inter Milan is how the Nerazzurri can stop the rot which has seen them without a win since early December, news if filtering out of Appiano Gentile, claiming that new January signing Rafinha, is still not ready to complete a full 90 minutes.



The 24-year-old jetted into the club on-loan from Barcelona and coach Luciano Spalletti had intended to play him in a more advanced position against Bologna at San Siro this weekend.



Italian journalist Giovanni Capuano however, has tweeted that the Brazilian only has around 45 minutes in the legs which could throw a serious spanner in the works regarding Spalletti’s team formation.



Dopo una settimana di svolta-#Rafinha e ipotesi di cambi modulo, oggi si legge che l’ex Barcellona ha al massimo 45’ nelle gambe. Il lavoro di #Spalletti e’ molto più complesso di come viene percepito #Inter — Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) February 10, 2018

With Spanish midfielder Borja Valero expected to drop into a deeper role in front of a back-four to allow Rafinha to complement the strikers, the Tuscan tactician looks like having to consider other alternatives as the club look for their first win in eight matches.