Despite featuring more regularly for Luis Enrique’s Barcelona of late, several reports in Italy suggest that Rafinha is reportedly considering his future away from the Camp Nou. The Catalan club still does not seem to be willing to grant him a salary equivalent to some of his teammates, and the discontent related to that contrast may lead to the 24 year old’s departure. It is yet to be seen whether or not Barca are prepared to match a high quality salary offer from another club.

For this reason it is Juventus, who for several weeks has put Rafinha on their list of potential transfer targets. Although Rafinha’s current deal does not expire until 2020, the Bianconeri will not hesitate to tempt the talented midfielder to greener pastures in Serie A. Add to this the confusion surrounding Barca’s coaching merry go round this summer, and it can be apparent that some players will have questions about their futures. If a transfer fee can be agreed upon, perhaps Rafinha will consider his life beyond Catalonia.