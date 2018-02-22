Rafinha expresses desire to stay at Inter
08 May at 17:40In an interview with Globoesporte, Barcelona loanee Rafinha expressed his desire to stay at Inter, where he's rediscovered his form lately.
"I know it doesn't depend on me, but my desire is to stay here because I'm happy. Barcelona is my home and always feel a bit of nostalgia, but here I've found a wonderful environment and extraordinary team-mates. in Milan, I'm happy.
"I arrived only a few months ago, but in reality, it's like I've been at Inter for years. I immediately found myself at ease and I found it easy to adapt, especially with my fellow countrymen.
"I especially want to thank Mauro Icardi, I've known him since I was 16-years-old. He explained what it means to play for Inter. Thanks to Inter, I rediscovered the pleasure of playing and feel like a football player. The truth is that Inter had confidence in me from the first moment and I knew I would be fine, I really hope I can stay."
