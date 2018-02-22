"I know it doesn't depend on me, but my desire is to stay here because I'm happy. Barcelona is my home and always feel a bit of nostalgia, but here I've found a wonderful environment and extraordinary team-mates. in Milan, I'm happy.



"I arrived only a few months ago, but in reality, it's like I've been at Inter for years. I immediately found myself at ease and I found it easy to adapt, especially with my fellow countrymen.

"I especially want to thank Mauro Icardi, I've known him since I was 16-years-old. He explained what it means to play for Inter. Thanks to Inter, I rediscovered the pleasure of playing and feel like a football player. The truth is that Inter had confidence in me from the first moment and I knew I would be fine, I really hope I can stay."