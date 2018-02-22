

"Tactics? Italian football is known as a very tactical one, where defending is key. My dad told me how to adapt with a series of tips. Today, as a midfielder, you have to be physical and fast, but intelligence is also very important.



"Icardi? We know each other very well, as we both played for Barcelona's youth team. We immediately became good friends, he is my roommate during away days. I also have a good relationship with especially those who speak Spanish, but also those who speak Italian or English. In other words, the fact that I know so many languages makes it easier.



"I joined Inter because of the project they showed me. I also watched some of their games and I liked it.

"Champions League? We will fight to the end to reach it. I would like to thank the fans. It's wonderful to feel so loved, it's really incredible. This country reminds me a bit of Brazil."

"My brother Thiago? He has chosen Spain. However, my dream has always been to play for Brazil. I took that decision with my heart and I'm proud of it.