Rafinha's agent meets with Barcelona to present Inter's offer

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is currently wanting a move away from the Catalan club to get some first team action for the second part of the season after having recovered from an injury that has kept him out of action since last April.



Mundo Deportivo reports that the player's father, Mazinho, who is also his agent has met with representatives of Barcelona, including General Manager Pep Segura as well as Technical Director Robert Fernandez, to present Inter's offer.



According to the report Inter have offered to loan the player until the end of the season with an option to make the transfer permanent set at between €15-20 million. Now the ball passes do FC Barcelona manager Valverde who has once again not called up the player for their fixture against Celta Vigo, together with Gerard Deulofeu and Aleix Vidal who are also rumored to be on their way out from the club.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)