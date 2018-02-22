Rafinha's father confirms desire to stay at Inter
07 May at 15:20Inter defender Rafinha 's father and agent, Mazinho, has expressed his son’s desire to continue with the Nerazzurri, even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.
The 25-year-old joined the San Siro outfit on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy for €35 million. Rafinha has featured regularly for the Serie A outfit and his chances to continue with at Inter will depend on the two clubs.
“Whether they qualify for the Europa League or Champions League is irrelevant. For me, it makes sense for the Nerazzurri to keep such an important player like Rafa,” Mazinho told FcInterNews.
“He is young and has a big future ahead of him. All of us are happy in Milan at the moment, but we must wait.
“Does he want to stay? Absolutely. We’re very happy at Inter. The team are giving value to his football. He’s learning and he feels very well in this group, so he wants to stay where he is.
“I’ll have to go to Milan to find out the Nerazzurri's ideas and interact with all the parties involved.
“Talks with Barca? Not yet because I still have to learn the Nerazzurri’s intentions regarding Rafinha.
“If Inter asked us to wait? In that case, everything would depend on Barcelona. We’d look for the best option for Rafa.
:At the moment it’s Inter, and that’s why we’ll try to stay there. They’re a great club and Milan is beautiful city. I repeat, we’re all really happy here.”
Go to comments