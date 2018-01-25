@rafinha si presenta ai tifosi! Inviate le vostre domande per il nuovo numero 8 nerazzurro! #WelcomeRafinha https://t.co/dfCE7d8Pk2 — Inter (@Inter) January 25, 2018

On Thursday afternoon, Rafinha, the newest Inter Milan addition, was introduced to the Nerazzurri faithful via a live chat on social media.Though the Brazilian discussed many topics surrounding his loan, perhaps the most important question for many fans came from one. “No, I am not single,” Rafinha said with a smile when asked about his relationship status by the moderator.As for his role with Inter, Rafinha revealed that manager Luciano Spalletti intends to utilize him in the center, for now, but that the Tuscan knows he can play all over the field.The Barcelona asset also dished on his relationship with captain Mauro Icardi, whom he was a member of La Masia while growing up. “He was moved up a year because he was already so big and tall,” Rafinha said of the Argentine.You can watch the interview in its entirety on Inter Milan’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.