Rafinha set for first Inter start as nerazzurri plot permanent transfer
15 February at 10:50Rafinha has already played three games with Inter but has never started a game with the nerazzurri yet. According to Tuttosport, the former Barcelona starlet could have a chance to play form the first minute against Genoa next week-end.
The Brazilian looks fit already and Spalletti may decide to start him in place of Marcelo Brozovic. Inter are impressed with Rafinha’s improvements and are thinking of signing him on a permanent deal.
The Serie A giants have a € 32 million option to buy, a fee that they can’t afford if they don’t sell some of their players first.
Marcelo Brozovic is one of the players who could be on his way out of Inter at the end of the season. The Croatian has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract but Inter could accept to sell him for € 25 million.
The Serie A giants also hope Joao Mario will leave Inter on a permanent basis and hope to receive an offer in the region of € 30 million for the Portuguese ace. Geoffrey Kondogbia is another midfielder who is expected to leave Inter on a permanent deal next summer. The Frenchman is currently on loan at Valencia.
Go to comments