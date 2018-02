Rafinha has already played three games with Inter but has never started a game with the nerazzurri yet. According to Tuttosport , the former Barcelona starlet could have a chance to play form the first minute against Genoa next week-end.The Brazilian looks fit already and Spalletti mayInter are impressed with Rafinha’s improvements and are thinking of signing him on a permanent deal.The Serie A giants have aa fee that they can’t afford if they don’t sell some of their players first.​Marcelo Brozovic is one of the players who could be on his way out of Inter at the end of the season.The Serie A giants also hope Joao Mario will leave Inter on a permanent basis and hope to receive an offer in the region of € 30 million for the Portuguese ace. Geoffrey Kondogbia is another midfielder who is expected to leave Inter on a permanent deal next summer. The Frenchman is currently on loan at Valencia.