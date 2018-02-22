Raggi: 'Here is who Italy should re-start with..."

The Italian national team failed to make this summer's World Cup as they have since let go of coach Ventura. Luigi Di Biagio is the current interim head coach but their search for a new coach continues. Here is what Andrea Raggi (of Monaco) had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press during a pre-game conference:



"Italy national team? I would re-start with Ranieri and call-up Balotelli. Ranieri is ready for this opportunity as he has everything you need to become Italian national team coach. As for Mario Balotelli, he is a very good player who is doing great things with Nice. I think he can be an added weapon to Italy and I would surely call him up. He has been scoring a ton of goals and he now has a lot of experience too".



Italy will be playing against Argentina and England up next in high end friendly games. Di Biagio will be the azzurri coach for these two games...