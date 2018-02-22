Despite rumours surrounding the 50-year-old, it looks like Allegri could be heading towards a renewal at Juventus. In fact, according to Rai Sport, the Turin side are preparing a new contract for their manager. The contract is said to be a major improvement to Allegri's current one, in regards to the salary.

Allegri's side will face Napoli on Sunday in the league, which could be a Scudetto decider. Juventus are currently four points ahead of Napoli, as the former only managed a draw 1-1 away to Crotone, while the Partenopei claimed all three points against a struggling Udinese side.

Juventus still have to face Roma and Inter away from home after the Napoli game, so should they lose on Saturday, then the final stretch of Serie A certainly will be interesting.