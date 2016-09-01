Rai journalist ‘disgusted’ by ref blunder in Juve win

Juventus’ away win against Cagliari was one of the most controversial of the season as the hosts should have been awarded a penalty kick for a very clear handball of Federico Bernardeschi in the second half.



The Italy International had netted the opener a few minutes earlier after another controversial action as Medhi Benatia won the ball back for Juventus with a foul on Leonardo Pavoletti.



Calvarese did not check the V.A.R. in both occasions, causing Cagliari’s anger.



"We are gambling for our lives in games like this, it already happened in Rome and we are good only to a degree. If people want a competitive league, it's one thing, but if they want a league where all the big clubs always win, then they should tell us”, Cagliari president told Premium Sport after the game.



Rai Sport journalist Enrico Varriale, who is known to be a huge Napoli fan, hit out at Calvarese and Juventus on social media after the game.



“Tonight’s game was pretty similar to some old ones, when VAR was not invented. I wonder why Calvarese did not check the VAR, it’s incredible how he did not see Benatia’s foul either. Calvarese was a shame, I want to know what Juventus fans have to say now”, Varriale wrote on Twitter.



A few minutes after this first tweet, he added: “[Cagliari president] Giulini is right. Of course he is disgusted.”



Rai Sport vice-editor in chief Marco Mazzocchi responded to Varriale’s claims saying: “It is not in my power or will to ban a colleague for what he writes on Twitter. I don’t agree with what has been said and I want to confirm that this does not reflect the position of Rai Sport.”

