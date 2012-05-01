According to Rai Sport presenter Paola Ferrari, Francesco Totti will announce on Monday that he is heading for to the US to continue his career. The 40-year-old will play his final game for Roma this afternoon at a sold-out Stadio Olimpico against Genoa to end his lifelong association with his hometown club.



It was expected that he would move upstairs when he hung up his boots but the player himself has expressed his desire to carry on playing. His old friend Alessandro Nesta has offered him the opportunity to join Miami FC and it seems as though this is what the Italian legend intends to do.