The future of Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma once again comes into question after the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, cast doubts as to his client’s future.



In an interview to be broadcast on Rai Sport on Friday, Raiola has suggested that the 19-year-old would be better served if he left the Rossoneri.



“Gigio has made a choice to remain at AC Milan and I respect this” he explained. “If it were me however, I would leave immediately because there are important requests out there for his services.



“If I were Gigio I would move away from Milan.”



The conversation then moved on to another of his high-profile clients, striker Mario Balotelli.



“Mario is ready to return,” stated Raiola, “he has matured and is one of the top ten strikers in the world and in Italy, he in number one.



“He is worth 100 million but is available for free so therefore he’s a bargain.



“I’m already talking to clubs from England and I have also spoken to Juventus, Roma, Napoli and Inter.”



When asked why not Milan, Railoa replied; “No, because there is (Massimo) Mirabelli and I do not see eye to eye with him.”