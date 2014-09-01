Mino Raiola is waiting for Milan fans to

The super-agent is not exactly a liked figure in world football, and his standing took a major blow among Milan fans when client Gianluigi Donnarumma initially said he wouldn’t sign a new deal with the Rossoneri.

Many fans blamed the Italo-Dutch manager - whether unfairly or not - something that has obviously ruffled his feathers.

“We satisfied Donnarumma’s desire to stay,” Raiola said on Radio Crc (via football italia).

“I’m waiting for an apology from fans and journalists. It’s easy moralise about others, we never demanded the captain’s armband, we were offered it.”

Donnarumma eventually signed a new deal that will keep him at the San Siro for another five years.

“We’re the only country where fans think they run the clubs, abroad you don’t get these banners against the fans and the clubs.

“We need to get rid of this culture of fear of the fans.”

Donnarumma was targeted by Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, among others.