Raiola believes Kean is worth much more than Pellegri

During an interview with RMC Sport, super-agent Mino Raiola discussed his client Moise Kean, and compared him to Pietro Pellegri who has just joined Monaco for a fee in the region of €30 million. Here is what he had to say:



“Pellegri sold to Monaco for €30 million? Kean is worth €75 million then, because he is a stronger player in my opinion. Then there is the added bonus that his contract is long and offers guarantees. Pellegri has a lot of quality, and can become one of the best strikers in the world. If he does, then Monaco will have made an excellent signing.”



Before signing his first professional contract with the Bianconeri, the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City had shown an interest in luring Kean to the Premier League. However, having rejected a €7 million bid from PSV Eindhoven last summer, it is clear that Juve view him as a vital part of their future.



(RMC Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)