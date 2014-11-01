It looks like AC Milan will be able to extend goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but there’s a problem.

​Wanted by Real Madrid and Juventus, the former aiming to replace Keylor Navas, Donnarumma has a number of suitors, something that agent Mino Raiola has used to his advantage.

According to Tuttosport (via Le10Sport), the 18-year-old will be persuaded to renew with the Rossoneri, but Raiola is said to want a slice of the deal. He earned something in the region of 20 million when Paul Pogba moved from Juventus to Manchester United, and could insist on a similar arrangement now.

The Italo-Dutch agent has thrown a number of hints in the past about Donnarumma moving elsewhere,

Milan are determined to keep their man, who supplanted none other than Diego Lopez between the sticks two seasons ago.

Sporting director Alessandro Mirabelli recently said that Milan “want Donnarumma to make history here. His extension is very important to us”.