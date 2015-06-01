Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent has refused to confirm whether his client will be at Manchester United yesterday.

The Swede played an instrumental role in yesterday’s League Cup final win over Southampton, netting a brace - including the winner four minutes from time - to hand Jose Mourinho his first trophy as Manchester United Coach.

The Special one later claimed that the 35-year-old would play at the Old Trafford the following season, even going as far as to ask fans to 'go to the door of his house and stay there all night' in order to sway the former Inter, Juventus and Barcelona star.

​Agent Mino Raiola doesn’t sound so sure, however, if the interview he gave on the radio this morning is any indication.

“I never speak about contract details with the press – I think that’s something between the player, the club and myself,”

“I think we should keep it that way and just enjoy the moment and we’ll see what happens next year.”

“I don’t disclude [sic] anything. Anything can happen and we will see what happens.

“We’re now concentrated on the next cup. This was a very important cup and very emotional for him, for me and for Mourinho too”.

This story comes in the wake of reports which were linking the Swede to a move away from Old Trafford