Raiola: Donnarumma’s agent makes surprising claim about Reina

Gigio Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola hopes Pepe Reina will become AC Milan’s regular starter next season. The Italian players’ agent released an interview with Radio 24 on Tuesday afternoon admitting that he hopes the Spaniard will play in place of his client next season.



“I support Donnarumma and I hoped he could play for Italy in the next few games. If Italy call-up Buffon it means that he will play until the next European Championship. Donnarumma will play for AC Milan but I hope Reina will be the regular starter for AC Milan next season.”



The Spaniard has already reached an agreement with the San Siro hierarchy and will move North from Naples as a free agent in the summer.



​Raiola did also talk about Mario Balotelli’s Italy snub: “There is a different coach now but choices have not changed. Italy would need a sporting director. The national team is crap right now, there are some bad footballers. One need some personality to call-up Balotelli. Ventura didn’t have it and the same goes for Di Biagio.”

