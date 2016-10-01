Raiola: ‘Dybala perfect for Man Utd and Chelsea’

Italian super agent Mino Raiola talked to Rai Sport to share his thoughts on the current Serie A campaign. Raiola is the agent of many top class footballers and in the last few years he has made some business with Manchester United taking to the Old Trafford the likes of Sergio Romero, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkytarian and Romelu Lukaku.



The statements Raiola released to Raisport are making Man Utd fans dream once again.

“I think Dybala will leave Juventus and I think he would be perfect for Man United”, Raiola said.



“He still can’t be a leader of a team that is making many changes like Barcelona so I don’t think he will go there. I see Dybala join Man United, Chelsea, City or Real Madrid. I don’t think he should sign for Barcelona.”



Luckily enough for Juventus, Raiola is not the agent of the bianconeri star. Not yet, at least.



“Inter? I think their transfer window was influenced by China. Sometimes it’s good to have lot of money but that doesn’t mean you are going to win trophies.”

