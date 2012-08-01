Mino Raiola has hit back at reports indicating that Gigi Donnarumma doesn’t want to extend his stay at AC Milan, and has also stated that the teenage wonderkid isn’t leaving on a Bosman.



The 18-year-old has been linked to Manchester City and Juventus, among others.

He’s also rebuffed reports indicating that Milan have threatened to bench Donnarumma if he doesn’t play ball and sign a new deal.

“No-one has ever said that Gigio didn’t want to renew his Milan deal. I don’t think that Milan’s directors have said that Donnarumma would spend a season in the stands if he doesn’t sign”.

“Gigio will go on holiday after international duty, then we’ll see. We’re talking to Milan, we’ll evaluate some things, then there will be more issues to consider.

“No-one is taking Donnarumma away on a free”.

the famous super-agent countered the narrative that saying that he “had never said” that the teenage star was refusing to extend his stay, claiming that all these reports were “trying to start a war between Milan and myself”.