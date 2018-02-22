Raiola: ‘Guardiola is a coward’
25 March at 10:00Italian super-agent Mino Raiola has launched an incredible attack to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. “Pep Guardiola, the coach, is fantastic. As a person he’s an absolute zero", Raiola told the Daily Mail. "He [Guardiola] is a coward, a dog. He’s a classic priest. ‘Do as I tell you – don’t do what I do....’ If Manchester City win the Champions League this season it will emphasise what a good coach he is – but I’ll hate it.”
Raiola has also talked about the bad relationship between the former Barcelona coach and his client Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “I went for him that night in the corridors at Wembley, only Adriano Galliani, AC Milan’s chairman, stopped me. Lucky for Guardiola. Guardiola told Zlatan to go to him if he ever had any problems or complaints. But then he just ignored him and wasn’t playing him. He didn’t even say: ‘Hello’ to Zlatan. Guardiola did the same to Maxwell who is a lovely lad. So I told Zlatan to go and park his Ferrari in the manager’s spot!”
