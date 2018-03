Italian super-agent Mino Raiola has launched an incredible attack to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. “Pep Guardiola, the coach, is fantastic. As a person he’s an absolute zero", Raiola told the Daily Mail. "He [Guardiola] is a coward, a dog. He’s a classic priest. ‘Do as I tell you – don’t do what I do....’ If Manchester City win the Champions League this season it will emphasise what a good coach he is – but I’ll hate it.”Raiola has also talked about the bad relationship between the former Barcelona coach and his client Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “I went for him that night in the corridors at Wembley, only Adriano Galliani, AC Milan’s chairman, stopped me.y: ‘Hello’ to Zlatan. Guardiola did the same to Maxwell who is a lovely lad. So I told Zlatan to go and park his Ferrari in the manager’s spot!”