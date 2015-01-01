Raiola hints at Balotelli Premier League return

Powerful player agent Mino Raiola has released an interview with Talksport revealing that his star client Romelu Lukaku is close to signing a contract extension with Everton despite being heavily linked with leaving the Toffees last summer.



“We’ve reached an agreement with Everton, the contract extension is a done deal at the 99.9%. Everton are a very positive club and we are very optimistic. There are not problems between us, there are only a few details left. Both us and Everton want to the same thing: improve and become Champions League material.”



“Balotelli could return to England, we are already talking with several Premier League clubs, but it’s clearly too premature to talk about that, we need to think day by day.”



“Ibrahimovic is likely to stay at Manchester United also in the next campaign. There is a clause included in his contract and his contract extension is just a matter of time. He has had an offer from China but has decided to reject it. He’s still fit and motivated he’s not leaving Manchester United.



“Matiudi is fine, we are talking with the club and there are no problems, I think he’ll stay at PSG.”

